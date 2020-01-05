|
John H. Shollenberger, 88, of Tower City, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Born Feb. 17, 1931, in Pine Grove, he was a son of the late Levi and Edna Hoy Shollenberger.
John was an Army veteran of the Korean War.
He was a retired crane operator from ALCOA, with 25 years in the Cressona plant and 15 years in the Lebanon plant.
He was a member of Most Blessed Trinity Parish, Tremont. He was also a life member of the Tower City American Legion. He enjoyed archery.
John was an internationally known fly tyer. John's framed-flies are featured at many venues within the United States and Canada to include: Bill Cushner's Collection, Ingonish, Nova Scotia, Canada; American Museum of Fly Fishing, Manchester, Vt.; Federation of Fly Fishers, El Sugunda, Calif.; International Fly Fishing Museum, Harrisburg, Pa.
As a result of John's contributions, he received the following awards: Wayne "Buzz" Buscek Memorial Award, "Gold Feather Pin" (1976), Distinguished Service Award from the Cumberland Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited for sharing his time and talent to promote the art of fly tying (1981).
John has been made an honorary member of The Henryville Fly Fishers Conservation Club, Henryville, Pa., and a lifetime member of The Federation of Fly Fishers.
Over a three-year period, John had written several articles for "Fly Tyer" magazine. In addition, his patterns and illustrations have been featured in the "American Fly Tyers Handbook, Field & Stream And Sports Afield." In 2017, he was awarded a life membership certificate from the president and CEO of National Trout Unlimited, hand delivered by Chris Wood.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Rose Witmer Shollenberger, in 1983; a sister, Betty Dollman.
Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Joanne Perricone Shollenberger; a son, Dino Perricone, of Enola; two sisters, LaRue Shollenberger and Mary Ann Donmoyer (Robert), both of Pine Grove.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Ss. Peter and Paul Chapel, Tower City, with the Rev. Paul Rothermel as celebrant. Burial with military honors will be held in Fairview Cemetery, Muir. There will be a visitation from 9 until 10 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17119, or Most Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 113 Cherry St., Tremont, PA 17981. Dimon Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with his services. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
