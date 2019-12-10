|
|
John H. Whelski, 71, of Pottsville, died Saturday at home surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer.
He was born Nov. 1, 1948, in Pottsville, a son of the late Paul and Catherine Leonard Whelski.
He was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School
John was the owner of Whelski Fencing, installing fences, remolding and building decks.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Paul; two sisters, Cecelia and Catherine.
Surviving are his wife, Judith Morris Whelski; a daughter, Valerie Shappell and her husband, David; a son, Carl Shrom and his wife, Heather; grandchildren, Kyle Shappell and his fiancée, Lynsey, Kaitlyn Doboni and her husband, Ivan, Madison Shappell, Mandy and Brynn Shrom; a great-grandson, Bentley Shappell; a sister, Susan Killmer and her husband, Jerry.
Service of remembrance will be held noon Saturday at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Memorial contributions can be made to James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, 1112. W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901, to help defray some funeral cost. Please share your memories and condolences with John's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 10, 2019