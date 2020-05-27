|
John Henry Bright, 74, of Gilberton, passed away Tuesday at his residence.
Born May 15, 1946, in West Mahanoy Township, he was a son of the late Alfred and Florence Wowak Bright.
He was a lifetime member of Pottsville Masonic Lodge, Shenandoah Hook & Ladder, William Penn Fire Company and United Methodist Church, Gilberton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Florence "Cookie" Bright.
John is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Barbara Sekela Bright, Gilberton; son, John A. Bright and wife, Jenny, McAdoo; daughters, Kimberly, wife of Tim White, Barnesville, and Lori Bright, Gilberton; grandchildren, Alyssa White, Mallory White, Christopher Bright, Kassidy Ulshafer and Martin Ulshafer; great-granddaughter, Sophia Dower; brother, Alfred Bright, Shenandoah.
Services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 27, 2020