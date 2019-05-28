John "Mooney" Hughes, 90, of Walnut Street, Ashland, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the home of his daughter, Linda.



Born in Ashland, Aug. 2, 1928, he was a son of the late Emerson and Rosetta Ermert Hughes.



He graduated from Ashland High School, Class of 1946; worked as an industrial electrician for many years at Allied Signal, Cressona, until retirement.



He was a member of the Ashland Fish & Game Club, where he held the office of secretary, enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a Penn State fan and loved going to Disney.



Preceding him in death was his wife, Elizabeth Weber Hughes, in 2013. Three brothers preceded him in death, Stanley, Leroy and Emerson Hughes.



Two daughters survive, Linda, wife of Kris Panikkar, Elysburg, and Sandra, wife of Michael Kane, of Ashland; four grandchildren, Mark Brennan, Aristes, Jonathan, husband of Candace Hadesty, Gordon, Jillian, wife of Robert Ennis, Ashland, and Lindsay, wife of Douglas Fetterolf, Lavelle; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Kaitlyn Ennis, Everett, Kellan and Kinsley Hadesty and Kolton, Tyson and Devan Fetterolf; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland. Interment will be in Brock Cemetery, Ashland. Viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to VNA, 21 Independence St., Shamokin, PA 17872. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com Published in Republican & Herald on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary