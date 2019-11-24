|
John Husway Jr., 94, of Frackville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 21, at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.
He was born and raised in Frackville, and was a son of the late John Sr. and Mary "Richardson" Husway.
John was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, Maizeville. He was a graduate of Frackville High School, Class of 1943. He retired from AT&T Telephone Co., King of Prussia.
John was a veteran of the Navy, Pacific Theater during World War II.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Stephen and Michael Husway; sisters, Julia Smigo, Anna Martin, Helen Gasko, Margaret Schlepko, Mary Mitchell and Catherine Husway.
John is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary "Mendinsky" Husway, and nieces and nephews.
Viewing and Panachida services with a Requiem Divine Liturgy will be held Tuesday, Nov. 26. Divine Liturgy will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church by the Rev. Petro Zvarych. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 9 a.m. at the church. No services will be held at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow Divine Liturgy in St. John's Cemetery, Englewood, Frackville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church or St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church, 243 S. Middle St., Frackville, PA 17931. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah, is entrusted with handling the arrangements. Visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
