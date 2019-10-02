Home

Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. - Mahanoy City
300 West Center Street
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-2080
John J. Clark Obituary
John J. Clark, 75, of Mahanoy City, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 26, 2019, at home.

He attended local schools and worked various jobs. He especially loved working at Muhammad Ali's training camp in Deer Lake. He met many sports stars and celebrities of which would not have been possible without his closest friend, Gene Kilroy.

He was preceded in death by his father, Malachi Clark; mother, Christine (Bowers) Clark; brothers, James, Joseph, Anthony and Malach; one sister, Matilda Mooney. He was the last of his immediate family.

He leaves behind his lifelong companion, Bonnie Craig and her son, Nicholas, and Lillianna, whom he adored as a granddaughter. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. Cecilias's Chapel on South Catawissa Street, with Father Bill Linchorst officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the chapel. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
