John J. Endicott Sr., 55, of Harrisburg, and formerly of Pottsville, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning in his residence.
Born Sept. 13, 1965, in Bethesda, Md., he was a son of the late Joseph J. Bilansky and Patricia (Sullivan) Endicott.
John was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School.
He most recently worked at Craftex Mills as a supervisor.
John enjoyed collecting baseball trading cards and was an avid Phillies and Steelers fan. He also enjoyed attending the local gun club.
He is survived by his son, John J. Endicott II, and John's mother, Kimberly Ann (Cromyak) Endicott; stepmother, Judith Ann Bilansky; stepfather, William Endicott; brother, Joseph Endicott; uncles, James and Robert Sullivan and John Dudash.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at St. Patrick RCC, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville. A visitation will be held at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, from 9 a.m. until the procession leaves for church. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. The family requests contributions in John's memory be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lordbixler.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 1, 2020