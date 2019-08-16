|
John J. Ferenchick, 76, of Flying Hills, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, at his residence.
John was born in Pottsville, Dec. 29, 1942, a son of the late Anna (Kovich) and John Ferenchick.
He was the husband of Carol A. (Shoup) Ferenchick for 51 years.
John was a graduate of Minersville High School and had attended Goldey-Beacom College. He was drafted by the Detroit Tigers and the Baltimore Orioles, but his athletic career was cut short when he was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War. He served with the Army Military Police and earned numerous service medals. He was the owner-operator of Killian's Quality Furniture store and Copperfield's Furniture store. He was a member of the Church of St. Benedict, Mohnton, and formally Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Minersville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Andrew, and son-in-law, Costel.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; a daughter, Kimberly (Ferenchick) Potcovaru, widow of Costel Potcovaru, of Reading; and a grandson, Alexander Potcovaru. John is also survived by a brother, Eugene "Gene" Ferenchick, husband of Linda Heverly Ferenchick, of Bellefonte; former sister-in-law, Teresa (Nush) Ferenchick, widow of Andrew "Andy" Ferenchick, of Valley View; nieces and nephews, Alicia, Jordan and Michael Ferenchick.
A Panchida religious service will be held at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, with the Very Rev. Gregory J. Noga, celebrant, at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. A visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of John to We Agape You, an organization supporting housing and employment for veterans in Schuylkill and Berks counties, P.O. Box 2, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, weagapeyou.org. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
