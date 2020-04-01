|
|
John J. "Tic" Frantz, 69, of Pine Grove, passed away Monday morning, March 30, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.
Born Jan. 8, 1951, in Pottsville, he was a son of Joan Keefer Frantz, of Pine Grove, and the late Sterling S. Frantz.
He served in the National Guard and the Reserves.
John was a 1970 graduate of Pine Grove Area High School. He had been employed as a construction worker and then was a self-employed food truck vendor.
John adored his grandchildren and enjoyed being with them. He was a member of various social clubs and was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife of 44 years, Carol Morgan Frantz; two sons, John Frantz, of Pine Grove, and Russell and wife, Erin Frantz, of Schuylkill Haven; five grandchildren, Derek Frantz, Morgan Frantz, Austin Frantz, Brayden Frantz and Christian Frantz; one sister, Susan, wife of Thomas Umbenhauer, of Pine Grove.
All services will be held at a later date at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove. You may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 1, 2020