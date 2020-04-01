Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
John J. "Tic" Frantz


1951 - 2020
John J. "Tic" Frantz Obituary
John J. "Tic" Frantz, 69, of Pine Grove, passed away Monday morning, March 30, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.

Born Jan. 8, 1951, in Pottsville, he was a son of Joan Keefer Frantz, of Pine Grove, and the late Sterling S. Frantz.

He served in the National Guard and the Reserves.

John was a 1970 graduate of Pine Grove Area High School. He had been employed as a construction worker and then was a self-employed food truck vendor.

John adored his grandchildren and enjoyed being with them. He was a member of various social clubs and was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife of 44 years, Carol Morgan Frantz; two sons, John Frantz, of Pine Grove, and Russell and wife, Erin Frantz, of Schuylkill Haven; five grandchildren, Derek Frantz, Morgan Frantz, Austin Frantz, Brayden Frantz and Christian Frantz; one sister, Susan, wife of Thomas Umbenhauer, of Pine Grove.

All services will be held at a later date at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove. You may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 1, 2020
