|
|
John J. Halford, 69, of Shenandoah, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at St. Joseph's Medical Center, Reading.
He was born in Orange County, California, on Aug. 21, 1949, to the late Richard Halford and surviving mother, Martha Steele.
John worked as a carpenter and contractor and was last employed as a mechanic for Walmart Transportation. He loved home remodeling, woodworking, restoring cars and working on marine motors. Above all else, John loved spending time with his family and will always be known as a loving and caring man.
Preceding him in death was his second wife, Sandra Drumheller Halford.
Surviving are his wife, Wanda "Giffey" Halford; four sons, Rick Halford with Angel, Dennis Halford with Heather, Michael Halford with Christine and Javonnie Rodriguez Sr.; one daughter, Lisa Bates with Lee; one sister, Debra Marlane; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; nieces and nephews.
No services will be scheduled at this time. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of handling the arrangements. For more information, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 22, 2019