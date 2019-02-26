Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John J. "Babe" Heller. View Sign

John J. "Babe" Heller, 84, of Pottsville, passed away peacefully Sunday surrounded by his family in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.



Born in Palo Alto, April 16, 1934, he was a son of the late John and Helen Wassel Heller.



He was a 1952 graduate of Pottsville High School; a 1953 graduate of Massanutten Military Academy, Woodstock, Va.; and attended the University of Richmond.



John was a life member of St. John the Baptist Church, Pottsville.



He proudly served his country in the Army Reserves.



Babe worked as a sales representative for Ligget & Myers Tobacco Co. for 10 years and then Capital Blue Cross for 19 years, retiring in 1994. In his retirement, he worked at Lord Funeral Home Inc. and then later at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. as a funeral attendant. He enjoyed keeping busy playing golf, baseball and softball.



John's memberships included life membership of the St. Bernards Society and Yorkville Hose; 25-year member of the Pottsville Lions Club and also a 25-year volunteer for the Lions Ambulance as a night driver; member of the Catholic War Vets and the New Minersville Fire House. Through the years, he served as a basketball, baseball and football referee. Babe was inducted into the Pottsville High School Sports Hall of Fame for football.



He and his late wife, JoAnn, loved to dance and travel.



In addition to his parents, Babe was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn F. Foley Heller, Dec. 24, 2012, to whom he was married 53 years; step-mothers, Alma Smith Heller and Mary Cantwell Heller; grandpop, Joseph Heller.



Babe is survived by three daughters, Karen Heller Wagner, wife of Robin, of Minersville, Janet Heller, wife of Terry Leininger Jr., of Exeter Township, and Mary "Mimi," wife of Joe Modesto, of Pottsville; grandchildren, Dominique and Gina Fanelli, Paul and Maggie Platko and Emma Cramer; great-grandson, Mason Fanelli; dear friends, Barb and Joe Wollyung.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at St. John the Baptist Church, 913 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, with the Rev. David J. Loeper officiating. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, and from 9:30 a.m. until the procession will leave for the church Friday. Interment will follow in St. John No. 2 Cemetery, Pottsville. The family requests contributions in John's memory be sent to St. John the Baptist Memorial Fund, 913 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or Yorkville Hose Company, 20th and Norwegian Streets, Pottsville.



