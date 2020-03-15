|
John J. Hertz, 84, of Edna, Texas, passed away March 6, 2020.
He was born Jan. 27, 1936, in Buck Run, to the late John and Eva Michelcavage Hertz.
John proudly served his country and retired after 20-plus years in the Air Force. He then began a career with the U.S. Postal Service. Continuing his love of the military, following his postal service, he became a veterans service officer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia Gwosdz Hertz; son, John M. Hertz; sister, Lillian Maahs; son-in-law, Chris Erdelt.
He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl (Boogie) Hertz, of Inez, and Cynthia M. Erdelt, of Edna; grandson, Taylor McChesney, of Victoria; sisters, Elizabeth Henricks, of Colorado, and Elaine Hutchison, of Pennsylvania; and Michael Hertz, of New Jersey.
A Rosary will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Edna, Texas, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. John will be buried in a private family service beside his wife and son in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Edna, with military honors under the auspices of Ganado American Legion Post 346. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas or M.D. Anderson Research Center. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
