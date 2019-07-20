John J. Juba, 75, of Chandler, Ariz., went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 15, 2019, in Chandler.



John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Beverly Flannery Juba; two sons, Brian T. (Donna), of Altamonte Springs, Fla., and Shawn J. (Amy), of Gilbert, Ariz.; and the love of his life, his only granddaughter, Mikayla J.



Johnny belonged to many organizations, , Saint Clair Area school board, HOA of Sun River, Ariz., and Pottsville Jaycees. He was a financial officer at the former Community Bank, Saint Clair, and an agent for Prudential Insurance.



John was one of nine children. He was a son of Charles and Helen Steffanic Juba. His siblings include Charles (Shirley), Joseph (Jean), Bernie (Helen), Mary (Steven) Lucas, Patricia (Thomas) Curvey, Daniel (Imelda), Pauline (Patric) Baumgartner; nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, 1562 E. Baseline Road, Mesa, AZ 85204. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at St. Steven's Catholic Church, 24827 S. Dobson Road, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248, with reception to follow at the church. Entombment will be at 1:30 p.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on July 20, 2019