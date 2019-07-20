Home

POWERED BY

Services
Queen Of Heaven Mortuary
1562 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
(480) 892-3729
Resources
More Obituaries for John Juba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Juba

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Juba Obituary
John J. Juba, 75, of Chandler, Ariz., went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 15, 2019, in Chandler.

John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Beverly Flannery Juba; two sons, Brian T. (Donna), of Altamonte Springs, Fla., and Shawn J. (Amy), of Gilbert, Ariz.; and the love of his life, his only granddaughter, Mikayla J.

Johnny belonged to many organizations, , Saint Clair Area school board, HOA of Sun River, Ariz., and Pottsville Jaycees. He was a financial officer at the former Community Bank, Saint Clair, and an agent for Prudential Insurance.

John was one of nine children. He was a son of Charles and Helen Steffanic Juba. His siblings include Charles (Shirley), Joseph (Jean), Bernie (Helen), Mary (Steven) Lucas, Patricia (Thomas) Curvey, Daniel (Imelda), Pauline (Patric) Baumgartner; nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, 1562 E. Baseline Road, Mesa, AZ 85204. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at St. Steven's Catholic Church, 24827 S. Dobson Road, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248, with reception to follow at the church. Entombment will be at 1:30 p.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now