John J. "Jake" Kendricks

John J. "Jake" Kendricks Obituary

Mr. John J. "Jake" Kendricks, 90, of New Boston and formerly of Shenandoah Heights, died Wednesday morning at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late John and Victoria (Nolis) Kendricks.

He was a 1948 graduate of J.W. Cooper High School and was a member of the former St. George Church. He served with the Navy during the Korean Conflict era. He had been employed by Purolator in Ringtown for 32 years and last worked as a cook for the former Heights Nursing Home.

He was a life member of the Heights Fire Company. He was an avid fan of Shenandoah Blue Devils football and enjoyed recalling his time on the gridiron. He was also a fan of Penn State, the Phillies and Philadelphia Eagles.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his daughter, Kimberley; a brother, Robert; a sister, Joyce Collins.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, the former Patricia Singley; two daughters, Sandra Murphy and her companion, Ed, of Elysburg, Jackie Backo and her husband, Joseph, of Morea; two sons, Robert "Bob," his caregiver at home, and Michael "Mike," of Shenandoah Heights; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and canine companion, Parker.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 1, 2020
