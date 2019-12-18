|
John J. Klinger, 78, of Valley View, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born Tuesday, Jan. 14, 1941, in Pottsville, a son of the late Austin Klinger and Florence Deiter Klinger.
He was a 1958 graduate of Tri-Valley High School.
John was a truck driver for Kocher Coal Co. for 15 years and then a truck driver for the Hershey Co. for 25 years until his retirement.
He was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church, Hegins.
He was also a member of F&AM Valley Lodge 797 and the Tall Cedars of Lebanon Millersburg Forest 125.
John was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia Phillies and Penn State. He loved golfing and gardening.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley A. Troutman Klinger, to whom he was married for 59 years. He is also survived by a son, Dirk J. Klinger and his companion, Lisa Landis, of Hershey; a daughter, Kathy L. Raupers and her husband, Kyle, of Ulster; five grandchildren, Derrick Morgan, Adam Morgan, Breanne Bernstein, Garrett Morgan and Aubria Klinger; four great-grandchildren, Mya Morgan, Gavin Morgan, Caleb Bernstein and Trevor Morgan.
Private services will be held at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View. Burial will be in Friedens Cemetery, Hegins. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 18, 2019