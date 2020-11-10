Home

John J. Kowalick, 86, of Frackville, passed away Monday morning at his residence with his family by his side.

Born July 17, 1934, in Lost Creek, he was a son of the late John and Anna Olanich Kowalick.

He attended West Mahanoy Township High School.

He was a Navy Seabee's veteran during the Korean War, serving under President Eisenhower.

John last worked as a cylinder handler for Air Products, Hometown; he previously worked as a cutter at the former PA Bedding Plant, Frackville.

He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish and American Legion Post 398, both of Frackville.

John liked golfing, fishing, bowling, hunting and dancing; he also liked vacations at the beach; he especially enjoyed being with grandchildren and family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela; sister, Catherine Weber; stepson, Brian Yankiewicz.

John is survived by the love of his life, Peggy Zelonis Kowalick, of Frackville; stepdaughter, Lisa and husband, William H. Dillman III, of Orwigsburg; stepson, Derek Yankiewicz and significant other, Dr. Stacey Schott, of Baltimore, Md.; four grandchildren; daughter, Karen Kowalick; two brothers, Thomas and Cyril Kowalick; sisters, Delores Brynarsky, Bernice Siptroth, Mary Pancheri and Pauline Onuschak; nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial for immediate family will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, Frackville, following CDC guidelines. Interment with military honors will be in Annunciation Cemetery, Englewood/Frackville. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, has charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 10, 2020
