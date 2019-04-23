John J. McGuire, 90, of Shenandoah, passed away Sunday, April 21, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center.
He was born in Shenandoah, March 18, 1929, to the late John F. and Anna T. "Kilty" McGuire.
John was an Army veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict. After the service, he worked as a bus driver for Shenandoah Suburban Bus Co., STS and drove truck, hauling coal. John was a member of Phoenix Fire Company and a member of the former AMVETS and AOH.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lottie D. Grutza, in 1998; two sisters, Betty Dower and Ann Marie McGuire.
Surviving are one son, John T. McGuire with his wife, Peggy, Ringtown; one daughter, Debbie Salvadore with her husband, Tom, Shenandoah; one sister, Mary Theresa Hoffman, Mahanoy City; three grandchildren, Thomas Salvadore, Nicki Fahringer with her husband, Peter, and Cristi Jacavage with her husband, Mark; two great-grandchildren, Jenna Jacavage and Owen Fahringer; nieces and nephews.
Scripture services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald Bocian officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Casimir's Parish Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. Please feel free to offer condolences at www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 23, 2019