John J. Palek, 73, of Shenandoah, formerly of William Penn, passed away Friday afternoon at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer.



Born in Philadelphia, Nov. 10, 1945, he was a son of the late Joseph and Helen Litchko Palek.



He was a graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah.



Mr. Palek was a decorated Army veteran during the Vietnam era.



Earlier he was employed as an extruder operator at the former Gerwain Chemical, Pottsville, and later at the former St. Jude Polymer Corp., Frackville.



John was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Church, Shenandoah. He was also a former member of William Penn Fire Company.



Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his sister, Bernadette, and his loyal pet, his border collie, Mandy.



Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Alice M. Majewski Palek; three sons, Michael Palek and his wife, Lori, of Kulpmont, Joseph Palek, of Allentown, and Matthew Palek, at home; one daughter, Kim Jacavage and her husband, Mick, of Shenandoah; five grandchildren, Hayley, Devin and McKenna Palek, and Jake and Josh Jacavage; a special brother-in-law, Al Majewski, of Shenandoah; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Graveside services and interment with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian officiating. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on June 30, 2019