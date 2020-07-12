|
John J. Pizzico, 83, of Minersville, passed away Thursday at his home.
Born in Minersville, he was a son of the late Joseph and Mary Antonelli Pizzico.
He was a graduate of Minersville High School and was retired from Van Heusen Corp. He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepfather, George Walters Jr., and a brother, Joseph.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, the former Carol Koch; a daughter, Laurie Tobin and her husband, Brian, of North Carolina; three grandchildren, Melissa Amburn, Matthew Tobin and Brian Tobin Jr.; four great-grandchildren, Madelyn Amburn, Tucker Tobin, Luke Tobin and Collin Tobin; three sisters, Anna Butcavage, of Minersville, Rose Marie Minder and her husband Raymond, of Forestville, and Georgine Walters, Minersville; nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. Relatives and friends may call the funeral home from 8 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday. Interment will be in St. Barbara's Cemetery, Branch Township. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer remembrances of John be in the form of contributions to Compassus Hospice, 1001 James Drive, Suite B-34, Leesport, PA 19533. Contributions will also be accepted at the funeral home. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in John's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 12, 2020