David D Jarrett Funeral Home
201 E Pine St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-3801
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Casimir's Cemetery
Shenandoah Heights, PA
John J. Roland Obituary
John J. Roland, 90, of Mahanoy City, died Monday night at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center.

Born in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Joseph and Mildred Roland.

He was a graduate of Shenandoah schools and was a Marine Corps veteran, serving during the Korean conflict. He was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City, and the former Shenandoah American Legion Post. He had been employed by General Cigar/Culbro and also worked security for a variety of venues.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Mary Ann, in 2011, and two sisters, Josephine Roland and Eleanor Jean Guthrie.

Survivors include two daughters, Kathleen Roland, of Norfolk, Va., and Mary Jane Roland, of Corpus Christi, Texas; a sister, Helen Durgin, of Maryland.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside religious and interment services at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. The Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher will officiate. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.jarrettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 3, 2020
