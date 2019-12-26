|
John J. Steffan Jr., 84, of Pottsville, passed away Monday at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg, with his family by his side.
Born in Pottsville, Sept. 8, 1935, he was a son of the late John J. and Mary (Fedorchak) Steffan Sr.
John was a graduate of Pottsville High School. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Pottsville, and a former member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, and their Holy Name Society.
He worked at Exxon Chemical as a fork lift driver for 30 years, retiring in 1992.
John was a member of the Goodwill Hose Company and was very active in their fundraising functions.
He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, and the 76ers. He also enjoyed polka music of which he had a vast collection, but he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Juleanne M. (Sabulski), on Nov. 30, 2015, to whom he was married 48 years.
John is survived by a daughter, Nancy M. Steffan, of Rockville, Md.; sons, David M. Steffan, husband of Armila, of Mar Lin, Michael D. Steffan, husband of Tara, of Advance, N.C.; grandchildren, Justin, Jacqueline, Joshua, Madison and Kennedy; sister, Helen Kane, of MaryD; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, with Father David J. Loeper officiating. A viewing will be held at 10:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Saint Clair. The family requests contributions in John's memory be sent to St. John the Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 913 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lordbixler.com.
