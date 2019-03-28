John J. Teijaro, 89, of Frackville, passed away peacefully Wednesday at home with his family by his side.
|
Born in Sagon, Aug. 26, 1929, he was a son of the late Avelino and Beatrice Teijaro. He was a graduate of Frackville High School.
He was an Army veteran having served during the Korean War with the Army Artillery Unit.
John worked for ConRail, Reading Depot, as a conductor and brakeman for 35 years.
He enjoyed gardening and was famous for his pickles.
He was a member of the former St. Peter United Church of Christ, Frackville, he was a former trustee with the American Legion Post 398 where he was active with the Military Honor Guard; a member of the B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge 1533 and the Goodwill Hose Company, Frackville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Lynch.
John is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy L. Norwich Teijaro; children, John Teijaro and wife, Mary, Frackville; Denise Conapinski and husband, Joseph, Frackville; Patricia Marshall and husband, Dan, Pen Argyl; Douglas Teijaro and wife, Ilene, Mount Joy; and Robert Teijaro and wife, Jamie, Schuylkill Haven; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Frances Benensky and husband, Raymond, Broadheadsville; Juanita Edwards, Fallsington; brother, Avelino Teijaro, Gap; nieces and nephews.
Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, with the Rev. David Grant officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with family from 9:30 a.m. till time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's name to the American Legion Post 398, 40 S. Mahanoy St., Frackville, PA 17931 or the Frackville Library, 56 N. Lehigh Ave. Frackville, PA 17931
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 28, 2019