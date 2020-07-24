Home

POWERED BY

Services
James H. Evans Funeral Home
347 South 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0663
Resources
More Obituaries for John Weikel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Weikel


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Weikel Obituary

John J. Weikel, 69, of Schuylkill Haven, formerly of Saint Clair, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his home.

He was born May 22, 1951, in Pottsville. John was a son of the late Francis Weikel and Elizabeth (Durkin) Weikel.

He attended Saint Clair High School. He went to Culinary School in Philadelphia.

He was a chef at Pottsville Club and Indiantown Gap. John was the owner of the former Stone Manor Inn, Saint Clair. He played football for the former Coal Crackers Team.

John was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Raczka, and a brother, Richard Weikel.

He is survived by his significant other, Tracy Schartel, of Schuylkill Haven; a sister, Linda Prosper, wife of Joseph, of Pottsville; a sister, Mary Grogg, wife of Robert, of Orwigsburg; a brother, William Weikel, of Tamaqua; a sister, Patricia Harvey, of Pottsville; nieces and nephews.

Services and interment are private at the convenience of the family. The family would appreciate contributions to defray funeral costs, C/O James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., 347 S. Second St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -