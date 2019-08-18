Home

The Honorable John James "Jack" McDonald

The Honorable John "Jack" James McDonald, 79, passed away Aug. 8, 2019.

John was a beloved husband of Joan and the late Sharon; a loving father of Michael McDonald, Julie McDonald (Jeff Wardlow) and Patrick McDonald; a dear grandfather of Sam, Joe and Sally Wardlow; a brother of Ann Boyle, the late James McDonald (Judy) and Gerald McDonald (Nancy); a brother-in-law of Chris and Marti Covert. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services have taken place at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Michigan on Aug. 14. Arrangements were made by A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 248-549-0500. To view obituary and share memories, visit AJDesmond.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
