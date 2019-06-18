John Joseph Martin Leininger, 70, died peacefully on May 17, 2019, in his home in Aurora, Colo.



His family will celebrate his life during a private memorial service today, June 18, at Fort Logan National Cemetery.



John was born July 22, 1948, in Pottsville, to John and Mary Leininger. He attended Penn State University and later obtained a master's degree in healthcare administration. He retired as a major from the Army, after serving as a medical service corps officer. Following his military retirement, he continued serving our nation's military as a policy analyst for Tricare. Throughout his life, he remained an avid Penn State football fan.



John met Diane Olsen, while both were stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. They married on Jan. 8, 1977, and raised four sons at various duty stations, until they eventually settled in Aurora, Colo., in 1987.



He is survived by his wife, Diane; his sons, Jeff, Jeremy, Jason and Josh; his siblings, Edward Leininger, Michele Campbell and Melanie Wagner; his nine grandchildren.



John Leininger will forever be remembered as a man who did everything in his power to ensure his family had the love, provision and opportunity they needed to succeed.



John asked that anyone wanting to honor his life should make a donation in his memory to the at .



