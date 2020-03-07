Home

John Joseph Mitchell


1950 - 2020
John Joseph Mitchell Obituary
John Joseph Mitchell, 69, entered into the arms of Jesus on Jan. 20, 2020, after a 16-month battle with lung cancer.

John was born Dec. 29, 1950, in Pottsville, to the late John and Anna (Sauers) Mitchell.

He was a lifelong community servant, serving as a member of Yorkville Hose Fire Company, the Army and Pennsylvania State Police.

John believed in hard work and his dedication to his career reflected that. He began his training as a fireman early when he set his basement on fire so that he could serve as a first responder. He continued to excel, earning the rank of captain and becoming the fire marshal of the state of Pennsylvania and working on countless investigations with the Pennsylvania State Police. He was loved and respected by everyone who worked for and with him during his 24-year career with the Pennsylvania State Police.

The only thing more important to John than hard work and his career was his family. While his list of accomplishments is many, he considered his daughters, Emily and Becky, to be his greatest accomplishment.

Preceding him in death were a brother, Francis Mitchell, of Pottsville, and his father-in-law and best friend, Ledyard Thompson, Pine Grove.

He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Eileen (Thompson); two daughters, Emily and husband, Joshua Kocher, Becky and husband, Jeremy Allen (who regularly consulted John on projects); grandchildren, Alivia, Jay and Senbetu Kocher, Elijah, Kaitlyn and Madison Allen (who will always consider their "Paps" the greatest comedian they ever knew); a brother, Joseph Mitchell, and sister, Sue Mengle, both of Pottsville.

At John's request, no services will be held. Condolences and memories that you would like to share with his family may be sent to 760 K Buchanan Valley Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353, or www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
