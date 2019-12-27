|
John L. Moyer Sr., 84, of Tremont, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Pine Grove, Dec. 3, 1935, he was a son of the late Tennyson and Stella Hand Moyer.
John graduated from Tremont Township High School in 1952, and in 1953 graduated from Tremont High School.
He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He also served seven years with the Air Force National Guard.
He was a retired carpenter from Pine Grove Homes.
John was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Tremont; Tremont Fire Company for over 30 years, where he served with the fire police; a member of the Tremont Community Organization, Tremont Senior Citizens, president and trustee of the former Tremont Lions Club, a member of the former Tremont American Legion. He served as a judge of elections in the Tremont Borough and a Republican Committee representative for many years. He enjoyed hunting and the outdoors, and was a member of Black Rock Hunting Club. John also worked with the fire crew at Big Diamond race track for over 19 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Joseph Moyer, and a sister, Ruth "Cookie" Ossman.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Eva Fushey Moyer; two sons, John L. Moyer Jr., of Allentown, and Lewis T. Moyer, of Tremont; a granddaughter, Valerie K. Stepanoff and her husband, Nicholas, of Bethlehem; a great-granddaughter, Olivia Nicole Stepanoff; sisters, Joan Harmon, of Valley View, Helen Shadle, of Mollystown, Susie Fulkroad, of Halifax, Jean Klinger, of Lavelle, Patsy Holtzlaw, of South Carolina, and Beverly Weller, of Orwigsburg; two brothers, Donald Moyer, of Utah, and Raymond Moyer, of Tremont; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City, with the Rev. Krista Roehrig. Burial with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tremont Fire Company, 21 Middlecreek Road, P.O. Box 0056, Tremont, PA 17981, or St. John's Lutheran Church, 6 W. Main St., Tremont, PA 17981. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
