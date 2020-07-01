Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
John L. Zimmerman


1937 - 2020
John L. Zimmerman Obituary
John L. Zimmerman, 83, of Parallel Road, Pine Grove, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

Born April 18, 1937, in Pine Grove, he was a son of the late John and Elva Clemens Zimmerman.

He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.

John was a farmer, construction worker and Pine Grove Township supervisor and worker.

Preceding him in death were two sons, John and Carl Zimmerman.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Alma Aungst Zimmerman; four daughters, Lorraine and husband, Leslie Brightbill, Grace and husband, Abie Maidenford, Mary and husband, Charles Wertz, all of Pine Grove, and Susan and husband, Dale Hine, of New Ringgold; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; a sister, Joan Luksic, of North Carolina; nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to either American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, or , Building A Suite 10, 25 Stevens Lane, West Lawn, PA 19609, in his memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 1, 2020
