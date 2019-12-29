|
John "Jack" Lengel, 79, of Reading, formerly of Schuylkill Haven, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 26, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading.
Jack, son of the late Frances Frieda (Somers) and Guy Richard Lengel, was born Feb. 12, 1940, in Orwigsburg.
He was a 1958 graduate of Blue Mountain High School, then served in the Air Force.
He married Edeltraut "Trudy" (Mueller) Lengel, the love of his life, on Nov. 9, 1965, in Basel, Switzerland, and traveled Europe.
Upon returning, he graduated from Penn State, worked as an industrial electrician, owned and operated Globe Imports and retired recently as lead carpenter for Lengel's Herbal, supporting Trudy's dream.
He always loved "Das Auto," was a bush-buggy builder and racer, could repair anything and literally was a "Jack" of all trades. He was also an outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, crabbing, biking, gardening and capturing accomplishments in photos.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Guy Roger Lengel.
In addition to Trudy, his wife of 54 years, Jack is survived by his son, John Jr. and wife, Patti, of Dublin, Ohio; daughter, Kristina Lengel, of Penllyn; grandchildren, Alexis and Brett Lengel; brother, James Lengel; sister-in-law, Gloria Lengel; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, with the Rev. Michael Petresky officiating. Memorial gathering will be from 10 a.m. until service. Interment will be private at convenience of the family.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 29, 2019