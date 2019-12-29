Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
116 South Liberty Street
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
(570) 366-0521
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lengel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jack" Lengel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Jack" Lengel Obituary
John "Jack" Lengel, 79, of Reading, formerly of Schuylkill Haven, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 26, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading.

Jack, son of the late Frances Frieda (Somers) and Guy Richard Lengel, was born Feb. 12, 1940, in Orwigsburg.

He was a 1958 graduate of Blue Mountain High School, then served in the Air Force.

He married Edeltraut "Trudy" (Mueller) Lengel, the love of his life, on Nov. 9, 1965, in Basel, Switzerland, and traveled Europe.

Upon returning, he graduated from Penn State, worked as an industrial electrician, owned and operated Globe Imports and retired recently as lead carpenter for Lengel's Herbal, supporting Trudy's dream.

He always loved "Das Auto," was a bush-buggy builder and racer, could repair anything and literally was a "Jack" of all trades. He was also an outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, crabbing, biking, gardening and capturing accomplishments in photos.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Guy Roger Lengel.

In addition to Trudy, his wife of 54 years, Jack is survived by his son, John Jr. and wife, Patti, of Dublin, Ohio; daughter, Kristina Lengel, of Penllyn; grandchildren, Alexis and Brett Lengel; brother, James Lengel; sister-in-law, Gloria Lengel; nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, with the Rev. Michael Petresky officiating. Memorial gathering will be from 10 a.m. until service. Interment will be private at convenience of the family.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -