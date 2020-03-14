|
|
John "Sparky" Lewis, 81, of Mahanoy City, passed away Wednesday, March 11, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center, Shenandoah.
John was born Feb. 24, 1939, in Mahanoy City, a son of the late Eileen (McCoog) Lewis-Killian and Alvin Lewis, and stepson of Joseph Killian.
He graduated from Mahanoy City High School in 1957, and later served in the Navy aboard the USS Speigel Grove LSD 32.
Sparky was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, and traveled to numerous games, including Super Bowls in the late '70s.
He joined the Mahanoy City Police Department in 1968, and served proudly as the chief of police for several years prior to his retirement. He was highly respected for his friendly, firm and caring disposition.
Sparky was preceded in death by a brother, Robert.
He is survived by a brother, Alvin, husband of Joan, of Allentown; sister-in-law, Dorothy Lewis; nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 14, 2020