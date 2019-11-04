|
John M. Esterline, of Williamstown, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, at his home.
Born in Pottsville, Nov. 2, 1942, he was a son of the late Marlin and Lucy Geist Esterline.
Jack was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Connie McSurdy.
Surviving are his wife, Joanne Flynn Esterline; two children, William Esterline (Kristin), North Carolina, and Jennifer Hefkin (Scott), State College; three sisters, Carol Kraft, North Carolina, Joyce Hartenstine and Beth Rickert, both of Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Emily, Becca, Bryce, Scott (Hannah), Kyle, Jake and Maddy; nieces and nephews.
Following Jack's wishes, there will be no services. Private burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Please omit flowers. Donations in Jack's memory should be made to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or Pennsylvania s, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Dimon Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the services. To sign the guest book visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
