John M. "Diz" Hutsko

John M. "Diz" Hutsko Obituary

John M. "Diz" Hutsko, 72, of Black Heath, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

Diz was born July 1, 1948, in Pottsville, a son of the late Helen (Matsick) and John J. Hutsko. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War.

He was a coal miner and a truck driver in the coal industry.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Harley K. Hutsko.

Diz is survived by a daughter, Stacey Hutsko. He is also survived by a sister, Elaine, wife of John McDonald; grandchildren, David and Austin Hutsko; sister-in-law, Jackie Petrushonis-Clay.

All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. Following visitation, a Requiem Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Minersville, with the Rev. Mark Fesniak officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Minersville. Interment will be in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 9, 2020
