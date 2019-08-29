|
John M. Kodash, 69, of Frackville, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
Born in Pottsville, Sept. 24, 1949, he was a son of the late John and Elizabeth (Whalen) Kodash.
He retired as an educator from Schuylkill County Vocational Technical Schools, Mar Lin and Frackville. John was a member of Grace E.C. Church, Schuylkill Haven, an avid Philadelphia sports fan, NASCAR enthusiast, hunter and fisherman. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving service dog, Austin; a brother.
Surviving are his wife, Linda (Rupp) Kodash; a daughter, Lori Knittle and her husband, Kenny, of Deer Lake; grandchildren, Dylan and Heidi Knittle; brother-in-law, Harry Rupp and his wife, Joan; nephews, Ryan Rupp, and Jeremy Mylin and his wife, Amanda; a brother.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Grace E. C. Church, 15 Earl Stoyer Drive, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, with the Rev. J. Ted Rathman. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace E.C. Church memorial fund at the above address. Nice Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 29, 2019