John M. Kodash, 69, of Frackville, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Grace E.C. Church, 15 Earl Stoyer Dr., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, with the Rev. J. Ted Rathman. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace E.C. Church memorial fund at the above address. Nice Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 20, 2019