Donald J Butler Funeral Home
328 Sunbury St
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-6775
John M. "Chip" Nush Obituary
John M. "Chip" Nush, 47, of Minersville, passed away unexpectedly Friday at his home.

Born in Pottsville, he was a son of Alana Botek Nush and the late John C. Nush.

He was a 1990 graduate of Minersville Area High School. He was a member of the former St. Francis of Assisi Church, Minersville.

He was a self-employed landscaper and was a member of the Steelworkers Union. He was a certified scuba instructor and was a member of the PADI Diving Society.

Chip's greatest joy in life was spending time with his niece, nephew and beloved dog and flying his kites on a windy day.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a sister, Laurie Nush; a niece, Spencer Nush; a nephew, Tryston Nush; a stepson, Brandon Radiewicz; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. Relatives and friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and from 8 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family in St. Francis Cemetery, Minersville.

Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 23, 2019
