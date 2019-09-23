|
John M. "Chip" Nush, 47, of Minersville, passed away unexpectedly Friday at his home.
Born in Pottsville, he was a son of Alana Botek Nush and the late John C. Nush.
He was a 1990 graduate of Minersville Area High School. He was a member of the former St. Francis of Assisi Church, Minersville.
He was a self-employed landscaper and was a member of the Steelworkers Union. He was a certified scuba instructor and was a member of the PADI Diving Society.
Chip's greatest joy in life was spending time with his niece, nephew and beloved dog and flying his kites on a windy day.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a sister, Laurie Nush; a niece, Spencer Nush; a nephew, Tryston Nush; a stepson, Brandon Radiewicz; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. Relatives and friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and from 8 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family in St. Francis Cemetery, Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Chip's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.
