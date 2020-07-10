|
|
John M. "Jack" Sofilka, 74, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his home in Lancaster.
Originally from Saint Clair, he was a son of the late Mary (Sinko) and John Sofilka.
Jack was a veteran of the Marine Corps and completed one tour of duty in the Vietnam War.
He is survived by wife, Cathy (Simpson); daughters, Kristen Sofilka and Megan Tomsheck, wife of Ryan; extended family and friends.
A Catholic funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Groff Funeral and Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster. He will be privately interred at a later date with military honors in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. To read the full obituary, please visit thegroffs.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 10, 2020