|
|
John M. Stablum, 53, of Branchdale, passed away Wednesday at his home.
Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Charles and Barbara Kanaval Stablum.
He was a 1984 graduate of Minersville High School. He was a member of the former St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Branchdale, and a member of St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville. He was retired from Garden State Tannery, Fleetwood. He was a member of Muddy Creek Sportsmen's Club and a member of Citizens Fire Company, Branchdale.
He is survived by a sister, Bonnie Witman and her husband, Craig, and a brother, Charles Stablum Jr., all of Branchdale; two nephews, C.J. Stablum and David Witman and his fiancée, Sonia Bernetskie; a niece, Megan Coulburne and her husband, Justin; his best friend, his pet, Abby.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, 139 Spruce St., Minersville. Relatives and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. Interment will be in St. Mary Star of the Sea Cemetery, Llewellyn. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions in memory of John to Citizens Fire Company, Main Street, Branchdale, PA 17923. Contributions will also be accepted by the funeral home. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in John's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 18, 2020