Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Sunday
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John M. Sunday

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John M. Sunday Obituary
John M. Sunday, 67, of Whitehall, died suddenly Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Penn State Health St. Joseph, Bern Township, after being stricken in Richmond Township, while doing what he loved to do … play golf.

Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late John G. and Helen M. (Michaelcavage) Sunday.

John was a former member and past president of the church council of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bethlehem.

John was a graduate of Minersville Area High School, Class of 1970. John was also a graduate of Lehigh-Carbon Community College, Schnecksville, and American Academy McAllister Institute of Mortuary Science, New York, N.Y. After his graduation from mortuary school, John served his apprenticeship with Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem, where he later worked as a funeral director.

Mr. Sunday was a licensed funeral director in Pennsylvania for over 40 years, also working as a trade embalmer for various funeral homes throughout the Lehigh Valley. He was also the founder and co-owner of Elite Limousine, Allentown, and owned and operated H.W. Kocher Well Drilling, Inc., Nazareth.

John was a member of Eastern Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association; Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association; and Tall Cedars Golf Association, Bethlehem; and was currently serving on his 50th year class reunion committee. John was a former member of Bethlehem Lodge 283, F&AM, Bethlehem. Mr. Sunday was a past president of the former Bethlehem Area Jaycees.

John is survived by his brother, Randy S. Sunday, Minersville; stepson, Peter David Burkhart Jr., Whitehall; stepdaughter, Veronica A. Mack, Catasauqua; niece, Amanda J. Sunday, North Manheim Township; nephew, Randall J. Sunday, Minersville; friends and colleagues.

A funeral service to celebrate John's life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, with the Rev. Arthur L. Hahn officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Memorial Park, Bethlehem. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and again on from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. The family requests contributions be made in John's memory to The John M. Sunday Memorial Fund, c/o Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., P.O. Box 292, Kutztown, PA 19530-0292. Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -