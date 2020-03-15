|
John M. Sunday, 67, of Whitehall, died suddenly Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Penn State Health St. Joseph, Bern Township, after being stricken in Richmond Township, while doing what he loved to do … play golf.
Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late John G. and Helen M. (Michaelcavage) Sunday.
John was a former member and past president of the church council of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bethlehem.
John was a graduate of Minersville Area High School, Class of 1970. John was also a graduate of Lehigh-Carbon Community College, Schnecksville, and American Academy McAllister Institute of Mortuary Science, New York, N.Y. After his graduation from mortuary school, John served his apprenticeship with Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem, where he later worked as a funeral director.
Mr. Sunday was a licensed funeral director in Pennsylvania for over 40 years, also working as a trade embalmer for various funeral homes throughout the Lehigh Valley. He was also the founder and co-owner of Elite Limousine, Allentown, and owned and operated H.W. Kocher Well Drilling, Inc., Nazareth.
John was a member of Eastern Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association; Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association; and Tall Cedars Golf Association, Bethlehem; and was currently serving on his 50th year class reunion committee. John was a former member of Bethlehem Lodge 283, F&AM, Bethlehem. Mr. Sunday was a past president of the former Bethlehem Area Jaycees.
John is survived by his brother, Randy S. Sunday, Minersville; stepson, Peter David Burkhart Jr., Whitehall; stepdaughter, Veronica A. Mack, Catasauqua; niece, Amanda J. Sunday, North Manheim Township; nephew, Randall J. Sunday, Minersville; friends and colleagues.
A funeral service to celebrate John's life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, with the Rev. Arthur L. Hahn officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Memorial Park, Bethlehem. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and again on from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. The family requests contributions be made in John's memory to The John M. Sunday Memorial Fund, c/o Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., P.O. Box 292, Kutztown, PA 19530-0292. Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
