John M. Kruss, 75, of Port Carbon, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born Feb. 26, 1945, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late John Michael and Celia Alberta (Merriman) Kruss.
John was a graduate of Pottsville High School, Class of 1963. He served in the Marines as a corporal from March 1963 till October 1965.
John first worked at ALCOA for 10 years. He then worked as a truck driver for Reading Anthracite in Pottsville for 26 years and was also a local coal delivery man for many years. John last worked for Schuylkill Transportation System as a van driver for the past 13 years.
John was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, a member of Middleport Legion for 51 years, and he was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved playing the Pa. lottery.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Kruss, and a nephew, Jimmy Kruss.
John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan B. (Woll) Kruss, Port Carbon; four sons, Michael, Thomas, and John Kruss, all of Port Carbon, and William Kruss and his wife, Jaymee, Pottsville; four grandchildren, Abby, Luke, Teagan and Zavry; a sister, Robin Goodman and her husband, Ron, Port Carbon; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, with Monsignor William F. Glosser officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment with military honors will be held in Queen of the Universe Cemetery in Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled Veterans National Foundation, 4601 Forbes Blvd., Suite 130 Lanham, MD 20706. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 26, 2020