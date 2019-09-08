|
John Michael Parry, 26, of Pottsville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
Born in Pottsville, Nov. 2, 1992, he was a son of Sara Parry and Dennis Williams.
He attended Blue Mountain High School.
John had been previously employed by Alpha Mills, and Roma Pizza.
He attended Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville.
John was an avid Yankees fan; and he loved playing video games.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, including his maternal grandmother, Anne Marie Parry, as well as a brother, Dennis Spencer.
In addition to his parents, John is survived by two sisters, Anne Marie Parry, Pottsville, and Farrah Williams, Reading; a brother, Damond Williams, Philadelphia; aunts and uncles, Tara Reed, Terri and Jack Parry and Sue and Mark DellaMonica; nieces and nephews, Cameron, Farrah Williams, Jadah Spencer; cousins, Michael, Brennan and Jade Poslosky, Kaitlyn, Arielle and Jack Parry, and Mark and Jackie DellaMonica.
Although John was a troubled soul, he had a good heart and will be sorely missed by many.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Charles Baber Cemetery, Pottsville. Because of John's love for baseball, his family would prefer remembrances in the form of donations to Railway Park. Checks can be made payable to Pottsville Area Little League with "Railway Park" on the memo line of the check and mailed in care of Mr. Jay Daubert, 1823 First Ave., Pottsville, PA 17901. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 8, 2019