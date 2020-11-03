Home

Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
John Michael Thomas, 94, of Pottsville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, at Seton Manor Inc., Or-wigsburg.

John was born in Pottsville, on Jan. 12, 1926, a son of the late Wadia Joseph and Bashara Thomas.

He was the husband of Helen M. (Yurenko) Thomas.

He was a practicing Catholic and served in the military, 10th Mountain Division and served in Italy as an Army medic. He was awarded the Bronze Star.

He worked as a carpenter during his lifetime.

He was predeceased by one daughter.

John is survived by seven children, 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 3, 2020
