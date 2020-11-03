Home

Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
John P. "Jack" Reidler

John P. "Jack" Reidler Obituary

John P. "Jack" Reidler, 92, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born in Schuylkill Haven, on Sept. 18, 1928, he was a son of the late Edna M. (Board) and Charles F. Reidler.

He was of the Protestant faith.

Jack was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School and he worked as a clerk at A & P Markets.

Jack was the last member of his immediate family.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews, including a niece, Claudia Williams.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 3, 2020
