Home

POWERED BY

Services
Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. - Mahanoy City
300 West Center Street
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-2080
Resources
More Obituaries for John Corinchock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Paul Corinchock

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Paul Corinchock Obituary
John Paul Corinchock, 66, of Delano, passed away Wednesday, June 19, at VA Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.

John was born in Delano, Sept. 13, 1952, a son of the late Nicholas and Ruth Huffman Corinchock.

He graduated from Mahanoy Area High School.

He served in the Army in the Vietnam War.

He had worked at his business, the former Corinchock's Bar in Delano, and then the Valley Country Club in Conyngham. He later retired from Auto Parts International, Hazleton.

He belonged to the of America.

He was preceded in death an infant son, John Paul Jr., and a brother, Nicholas.

He was the husband of Jane Chapman Corninchock. John is survived by two stepsons, Thomas, husband of Erin Chapman, of Jim Thorpe, and Christopher Barku and his fiancée, Heather Brown, of Anchorage Alaska; one granddaughter, Allie Brown.

Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 24, and from 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. Interment will take place at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book, view video tribute and send sympathy cards.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now