John Paul Corinchock, 66, of Delano, passed away Wednesday, June 19, at VA Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.



John was born in Delano, Sept. 13, 1952, a son of the late Nicholas and Ruth Huffman Corinchock.



He graduated from Mahanoy Area High School.



He served in the Army in the Vietnam War.



He had worked at his business, the former Corinchock's Bar in Delano, and then the Valley Country Club in Conyngham. He later retired from Auto Parts International, Hazleton.



He was preceded in death an infant son, John Paul Jr., and a brother, Nicholas.



He was the husband of Jane Chapman Corninchock. John is survived by two stepsons, Thomas, husband of Erin Chapman, of Jim Thorpe, and Christopher Barku and his fiancée, Heather Brown, of Anchorage Alaska; one granddaughter, Allie Brown.



