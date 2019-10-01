Home

John Paul Roberts Obituary
John Paul (Rolincik) Roberts, 79, of Pottsville, entered into eternal rest Sept. 28, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street surrounded by his family.

Born Aug. 12, 1940, in Fifficktown, he was a son of the late Josephine B. (Chimelewski) Rolincik and Paul G. Rolincik Sr.

John is a veteran of the Army and served during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

He was a member of St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, Mahanoy City Elks Lodge 695 and Mechanicsville Game & Fish Association.

John was an optimistic, upbeat man that always had a kind smile and was friendly, good natured and easy to talk to. He was vibrant and very active throughout his life. John was known to walk his canine best friend, Buddy, stopping frequently to visit with people in the neighborhood.

He was a graduate of South Fork-Croyle High School, where he was a lead actor in drama club, a state finalist in chorus and a letterman in football, basketball and track. In high school, he would play a full football game AND perform in the brass section of the marching band at halftime. He attended and played college football for Kent State University, Kent, Ohio.

John began his civilian work career with F.W. Woolworth Co. in western Pennsylvania and eventually was relocated to Pottsville, and managed the downtown store. After 10 years, he changed careers and became a quality control director at various modular/mobile home companies for the next 42 years. He retired from Pleasant Valley Mobile Homes in Pine Grove, in 2016.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Josephine B. (Chimelewski) Rolincik and Paul G. Rolincik Sr., of Fifficktown, and his brother, Paul G. Rolincik Jr., of Lexington, Mass.

John was the husband of his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Georgette "Dolly" (Yurochko) Roberts, and celebrated 56 years of marriage in July of this year. They had two children of whom he was very proud.

Survived by his wife, Georgette "Dolly" (Yurochko) Roberts, who was a registered nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital, now Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street, for more than 30 years; daughter, Sherry A. (Roberts) McAtee, a retired Air Force officer and currently a psychiatric nurse practitioner with her husband, Eric T. Harley, of Alexandria, Va.; son, Michael S. Roberts Sr., a retired Army officer and currently a multibusiness owner and hotel industry executive with his wife, Dawn (Zembower) Roberts, of Harrison City; sister, Dorothy (Rolincik) Vancheri, of Levittown; grandson, Michael S. Roberts Jr.; and step-grandson, Drew Simanski.

Services will be held privately. If you have a Catholic church in your community, John's preference was that a Mass be said on his behalf. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of John to Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 1, 2019
