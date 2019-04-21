Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "Jack" Pollack. View Sign

John "Jack" Pollack, 69, of Mahanoy City, passed away Friday while in the company of family members at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.



Jack was born in Mahanoy City, Oct. 3, 1949, a son of the late Mary Samus and John Pollack.



He was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City.



He graduated from Marian Catholic High School and earned his bachelor's degree from Penn State University.



Jack worked as a teacher at McAdoo Catholic Grade School, McAdoo. After retirement, he partnered with Paul Walters "Swanny" and created "Sash & Trim," doing odd jobs, mostly painting.



Jack was a lifelong proud member and long-serving captain of the West End Fire & Rescue of Mahanoy City. Jack participated on various committees on most of Mahanoy City's department events. He was an EMT. A dedicated rescuer from the beginning, he trained on all aspects of rescue, including high angle, trench and confined space. He imparted his knowledge to all the members as they grew up around him in the company. Jack was a prime designer on three rescue trucks in 1980, 1986 and 1999. He was a prime mover in researching and selecting the most effective and state-of-the-art rescue equipment for the heavy rescue.



Jack served as secretary of the fireman's relief association for many years and worked tirelessly for the West End Fire & Rescue company's fundraisers, dedicating countless hours setting up and managing bazaars, running the bingo and selling tickets.



He was the husband of Mary "Mame" Ryan Pollack.



Jack was preceded in death by two sisters, Stephanie, 9, and infant sister, Mary Ann.



John is survived by three daughters, Colleen Fowler, of Barnesville, Bridget Pollack, of Mahanoy City, and Jenny, wife of Shea Mealia, of Shenandoah Heights; two sons, Jack, husband of Heidi, of Mountain Top, and Chris, of Barnesville; and beloved Aunt Millie. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Christopher, John, Jack, Drew, Mia, Tessa, Kyle, Cailyn, Patrick and Sammy.



A memorial service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, with Monsignor William F. Glosser officiating. Friends may call from 5 until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be private at convenience of the family. Family prefers donations be made to West End Fire & Rescue and can be made at the funeral home. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

John "Jack" Pollack, 69, of Mahanoy City, passed away Friday while in the company of family members at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.Jack was born in Mahanoy City, Oct. 3, 1949, a son of the late Mary Samus and John Pollack.He was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City.He graduated from Marian Catholic High School and earned his bachelor's degree from Penn State University.Jack worked as a teacher at McAdoo Catholic Grade School, McAdoo. After retirement, he partnered with Paul Walters "Swanny" and created "Sash & Trim," doing odd jobs, mostly painting.Jack was a lifelong proud member and long-serving captain of the West End Fire & Rescue of Mahanoy City. Jack participated on various committees on most of Mahanoy City's department events. He was an EMT. A dedicated rescuer from the beginning, he trained on all aspects of rescue, including high angle, trench and confined space. He imparted his knowledge to all the members as they grew up around him in the company. Jack was a prime designer on three rescue trucks in 1980, 1986 and 1999. He was a prime mover in researching and selecting the most effective and state-of-the-art rescue equipment for the heavy rescue.Jack served as secretary of the fireman's relief association for many years and worked tirelessly for the West End Fire & Rescue company's fundraisers, dedicating countless hours setting up and managing bazaars, running the bingo and selling tickets.He was the husband of Mary "Mame" Ryan Pollack.Jack was preceded in death by two sisters, Stephanie, 9, and infant sister, Mary Ann.John is survived by three daughters, Colleen Fowler, of Barnesville, Bridget Pollack, of Mahanoy City, and Jenny, wife of Shea Mealia, of Shenandoah Heights; two sons, Jack, husband of Heidi, of Mountain Top, and Chris, of Barnesville; and beloved Aunt Millie. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Christopher, John, Jack, Drew, Mia, Tessa, Kyle, Cailyn, Patrick and Sammy.A memorial service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, with Monsignor William F. Glosser officiating. Friends may call from 5 until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be private at convenience of the family. Family prefers donations be made to West End Fire & Rescue and can be made at the funeral home. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book, send sympathy cards or view video tribute.Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close