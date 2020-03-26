Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Ashman

John R. Ashman Obituary
John R. Ashman, 58, of Ringtown, passed away late Tuesday evening, March 24, 2020, at his residence, following a sudden illness.

Born in Hazleton, July 9, 1961, he was a son of the late Ronald Ashman and Barbara (Barlet) Onderko and spent the past 20 years in Ringtown after moving from Drums.

John was a electrician for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and for the past two years he had worked as an elevator inspector for Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He was an Army Air Force veteran. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Brandonville, where he had served on the church council. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and making model airplanes.

Surviving are his wife of the past ten years, Janice Ashman; a son, John Ashman and his wife, Jessica, serving with the Navy in Japan; a daughter, Jacqueline Ashman, of White Haven; a stepson, Tyler Long, of Ringtown; two sisters, Debra Ulshafer and her husband, Lynn, of St. John's, and Rhonda Ashman, of Drums; a brother, Ronald Ashman and his wife, Lora, of Freeland; a stepfather, Donald Onderko, of Drums; four nieces, two nephews, and a grandson on the way.

His funeral will be held with a Memorial Service at a future date after sanctions relating to the coronavirus pandemic have been lifted. Memorial donations may be made to a . Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, of Drums, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 26, 2020
