Well-known machinist John R. Briel, 78, passed away Sunday evening at home after losing his courageous battle with cancer from the toxic water at Camp Lejeune.



John was born in Ashland, June 2, 1940, a son of the late John and Martha Quick Briel.



He was a 1958 graduate of Mahanoy City High School. He was a former member of Ashland Rotary Club, serving as zone chairman and president. He was a life member of the American Legion and the DAV. After graduation, John entered the Marine Corps, serving for 10 years. Well known for his knowledge of weapons, working on the ordnance evaluation boards. His expertise gave him the honor of rebuilding Napoleon's rifle, now in the Smithsonian, and building the ordnance used for the Olympic teams.



In 1976, John married Dianna DeAngelo and they operated Briel Tool & Machine for more than 45 years. John always said when you married a DeAngelo, you married the whole family, and he enjoyed the get-togethers with family and friends.



John was known for his attention to detail and precision work, being able to fix anything or design what was needed, even sending parts to the Moon. He received many accolades for his work on antique automobiles and vintage weapons, replicating parts that could no longer be obtained. His expertise will be missed by many.



John was a stubborn man, and many said set in his ways, but he helped many people and if you were his friend, it was a loyal and respected friendship.



John loved tending to his summer garden and eating his fresh tomato sandwiches on the patio and watching the many wildlife. He also had grape vines, cherry and apple trees waiting for the harvest when he could consume Dianna's baked treats and the best applesauce from friend and neighbor Nancy Boylan.



John enjoyed traveling with his wife and grandson, Xavier, especially trips to New York City to shows and museums and Wildwood Crest in summer. John was so proud of and very much loved his children and grandchildren and especially liked to hear of their many accomplishments and the service to their country: by Thomas, in the USMC, Tracy, Army, and Xavier, Army.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Richard Briel; grandson, Matthew Briel; brother, Joseph Lynch; sister, Arlene Whitecavage.



Surviving, in addition to his wife, Dianna, are his son, Thomas J. Briel and his wife, Denise; daughter, Tracy D. Bolinsky; grandsons, David Briel, Xavier Arroyo; granddaughters, Emily Briel and Treyahna Bolinsky; sister, Kimberly Parastino; brother-in-law, Dave DeAngelo; nieces, nephews and cousins. Also survived by son, Eric; and daughters, Sabrina and Tammy.



The family would like to thank the compassionate care given by everyone at Hospice of Central PA, and the support and help from our wonderful neighbors, Glenn and Carolee Zimmerman, Joe and Nancy Boylan, and Tony Urban.



Donations would be appreciated in John's name to Penn State Health Children's Hospital Four Diamonds, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033, , P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142, and , Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Donation forms can be found online.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, with Chaplain David Bordon officiating. Viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor.



