Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home
1323 Centre St.
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-4171
Service
Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
Resources
More Obituaries for John Yuschock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Yuschock


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Yuschock Obituary

John R. Yuschock, 63, of Palm Coast, Fla., formerly of Tremont, passed away peacefully Oct. 11 at Advent Health Hospital, Florida, after a six-week battle with sarcoma.

Born Jan. 29, 1957, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late John J. and Eleanor Yuschock. He attended Pine Grove Area High School and was a graduate of the Class of 1974.

John excelled in the banking business, working in various banks in the Pottsville area for many years, and was the owner of the former New Horizons Vacations, Tamaqua, before retiring to Palm Coast, where he fulfilled his dream of golf. He was a founding member of US Am Tour and played his last tournament here on Earth at the end of August.

Preceding him in death was a brother, Michael, in 1998.

John is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 30 years, Suzanne (Zoba) Yuschock; his faithful cat, Cassie; a sister, Paulette, of Tremont; a brother, Stephen, of Arnold. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral arrangements are private and are being handled by Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of local funeral arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -