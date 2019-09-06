|
John Ralph Fox, 91, of Frame Row Road, Branchdale, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at home.
Born Nov. 22, 1927, in Fulliam, England, he was a son of the late Frank and Lillian Ann Page Fox.
He served in the Navy in England. John worked in maintenance for Hallmark Homes in Hegins.
Preceding him in death were two sons, Paul and Christopher Fox; brother, Edwin Fox; two sisters, Peg and Pat Fox.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Kathleen Fanton Fox, of Branchdale; son, Robert and wife, Susan Fox, of England; daughter, Colleen Klinger, of Tremont; five grandchildren, Paul and Stephine Fox, of England, Christopher Rockwell, Jeremy Klinger and Leim Klouser, all of Tremont; five great-grandchildren, four in England and one in Tremont; brother, Fred Fox, of Australia; two sisters, Pauline Smith, of England, and Anita and husband, Dennis Loy, of Pine Grove; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the H. L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in his memory. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
